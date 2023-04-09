As per a recent report, Nick Aldis, Tama Tonga, and Brian Cage are some of the names affected by WWE's "hiring freeze" amid Vince McMahon's return.

When Triple H became the Chief Content Officer in the wake of McMahon stepping down as CEO and Chairman last year, the company went on a signing spree. Several talents who were released during the budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic were brought back under WWE's umbrella.

However, in the last few months, things have slowed down, with hardly any major signings being made. A report by Fightful Select has attributed this to WWE's ongoing "hiring freeze. The said freeze is due to McMahon's return as the Executive Chairman and the company's sale, which materialized earlier this week.

The promotion was sold to Endeavor Group in a massive, multi-billion dollar deal. It was also noted that Triple H wanted to hire former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, Tama Tonga, and Brian Cage, among others. However, the potential hires have been "left out in the cold" due to the "hiring freeze."

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks, as contrary to new hirings, there have been rumors of potential layoffs in the global juggernaut.

Wade Barrett wants WWE to sign Nick Aldis

Like several fans, Wade Barrett is keen to see the company hire Nick Aldis. In an interview a few weeks back, the SmackDown broadcaster explained how the former NWA Champion was a great overall talent with all-around skills.

Barrett added that he's optimistic about Aldis succeeding wherever he takes his talents, though he wishes to see him become a part of WWE down the line.

"I think first of all, he’s a fantastic talker, he’s got a great look, he’s a really good representative for this industry in general, and I love his classic throwback in-ring style," said Barrett. "He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, I think he’ll have gonna have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it’s on the independents, whether it’s going back to NWA, or to any other company – or hopefully one day, come over to WWE. I think he’s got a lot he can contribute."

It's safe to say that if Triple H and Vince McMahon do end up hiring Nick Aldis, he's sure to become a big asset for the global juggernaut.

Do you see the promotion bringing in Nick Aldis anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

