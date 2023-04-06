Popular AEW star seemingly reveals why they chose to remain instead of jumping ship to WWE

A top AEW star recently took to Twitter to explain why he chose to stay with AEW instead of joining WWE.

The star in question is Dax Harwood.

In the last few weeks, Dax and his partner Cash Wheeler have been the subject of much discussion due to reports of their AEW contract expiring. A switch to WWE has also been speculated upon. The rumors were further fueled by a Title vs. Career match against The Gunns.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, FTR defeated The Gunns in an intense match and became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. This prompted fans to speculate that the title win was a condition pitched by the duo to Tony Khan, which, if not fulfilled, would lead to FTR leaving for Triple H's roster.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to hit back the allegations with a short message.

"GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!" Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling," tweeted Harwood.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Dax Harwood took a dig at WWE on AEW Dynamite

FTR further cemented their decisiveness about remaining on Tony Khan's roster by seemingly taking a dig at Vince McMahon.

After this week's Dynamite went off air, Dax Harwood got hold of a fan sign that depicted Tony Khan putting Vince McMahon in a headlock. The words "Vince fears Tony" were also on the sign, indicating a jibe at the WWE Chairman. Dax showed the sign to everyone while being inside the ring.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Dax holding a VINCE FEARS TONY sign after Dynamite. Haha, yes. Dax holding a VINCE FEARS TONY sign after Dynamite. Haha, yes. https://t.co/1evWQCXiXL

Dax further offered the sign to Tony Khan, who declined with a laugh. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the newly crowned World Tag Team Champions.

Do you think FTR made the right move by staying with Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section below!

