Watch: Tony Khan's hilarious reaction to Vince McMahon sign following AEW Dynamite

After Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan had a rather amusing moment in the ring.

This week's episode of Dynamite featured a stacked card of matches, with the Gunns vs. FTR bout being the cherry on top. The two teams gave it their all in a Career vs. Title match, ending with Dax & Cash being crowned the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

After the show went off the air, Dax got a hold of a fan sign that featured Tony Khan putting Vince McMahon in a headlock. The sign also featured the words "VINCE FEARS TONY," which was a hilarious jibe at the WWE Chairman.

The All Elite president himself joined the ring soon after, hugging Cash Wheeler. In a video captured by a fan, Dax was seen offering the sign to Tony Khan, who refused to take it amidst laughs.

You can watch the amusing moment here:

FTR winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles could mean they are planning to re-sign with Tony Khan

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about what Dax and Cash intend to do in light of their contract expiry.

Just a few days ago, Dax Harwood shared a tweet stating that he had talked to Cash and made up his mind about their next step. However, their decision was not revealed to fans.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all," Dax tweeted.

With FTR now defeating Austin and Colten Gunn, their decision seems quite clear. While it is yet to be officially revealed, they will probably be re-signing with AEW this year.

