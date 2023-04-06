Photo: Major AEW star hilariously roasts Vince McMahon after Dynamite went off the air

AEW fans were treated to a hilarious moment after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air. Dax Harwood, one-half of the new World Tag Team Champions, was seen holding up a sign with a photoshopped image of Vince McMahon's head in Tony's hand.

The sign read "VINCE FEARS TONY," poking fun at the WWE Chairman and acknowledging Khan's reputation for giving his talent more creative control. The hilarious moment drew plenty of attention on social media, with fans praising Dax Harwood for his clever dig at the competition.

Of course, the sign also added even more fuel to the ongoing speculation around FTR's future with AEW. With their contracts set to expire this year, many fans are wondering whether they'll stay with the promotion or return to WWE.

Despite the uncertainty, FTR's victory over The Gunn Club and their show of support for AEW is a positive sign for fans of the promotion. With the tag team division continuing to thrive and more stars joining the company, it's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.

FTR's Dax Harwood reveals they've already made their decision between AEW and WWE

FTR's future has been a hot topic in the pro wrestling community. Fans eagerly speculated whether the tag team duo will re-sign with AEW or move elsewhere when their contracts expire in April 2023.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to inform fans that he and Cash Wheeler have made their decision, but no contracts have been signed yet. He promised to reveal their plans in the coming weeks and thanked fans for the opportunities they've had.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all," Dax tweeted.

Given that FTR recently won the tag team title on Dynamite, it is highly probable that they will stay with the company and renew their contract.

