Former WWE Superstar must return to reunite with Bobby Lashley after 1471 days on RAW tonight

With Bobby Lashley scheduled to go up against Austin Theory tonight on WWE RAW, a certain surprise entry could make for a very interesting segment.

The surprise entry in question is none other than Lio Rush. While Rush has appeared in several promotions around the world, including AEW and NJPW, one of his more notable runs was alongside Bobby Lashley as the latter's on-screen manager. Lio's influence on the All Mighty made him turn heel for the first time in his WWE career in 2018.

While Lashley has had a great run so far, his last noteworthy feud was with Brock Lesnar. Although he has won several matches since then, a heel turn would switch things up again before things get stale. Lio Rush could act as the driving force for the All Mighty turning to the dark side.

BIG MOOSE COOCH @livorleave They think we about to care about Bobby Lashley without Lio Rush They think we about to care about Bobby Lashley without Lio Rush https://t.co/diU4LznBtZ

Lio Rush has also not closed the door on a potential return to WWE, according to his recent comments. It remains to be seen whether he will rejoin Lashley in the future.

Lio Rush recently commented on his relationship with WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley

Although the All Mighty has not been seen with his former on-screen manager in a while, Lio still speaks highly of their run together.

During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lio talked about how much he had learned during his storyline with Bobby Lashley.

"I think being with Bobby [Lashley], seeing the things that he accomplished and seeing that he left WWE and came back and is still flourishing in a healthy career, showed me that it’s a marathon. It’s all about longevity and getting the most out of what you’re presented because it might not always be like that. I feel like I definitely made the most out of being a manager for Bobby," said Rush. [H/T Fightful]

Whether or not Lio will get another chance to collaborate with Lashley is something fans will have to stay tuned to see.

Do you want to see Lio Rush managing Bobby Lashley again? Sound off in the comments section below!

