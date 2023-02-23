Former WWE Superstar comments on his working relationship with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest stars in WWE today and has helped elevate many who work with him, a performer who has praised the RAW star for his work ethic is Lio Rush.

Rush and Lashley formed an alliance on Monday Night RAW in 2018 as Lio became a mouthpiece for the former WWE Champion, which was arguably always the weakest part of Bobby's skills as a performer.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lio Rush explained how he learned a lot by working with Bobby Lashley during their time on-screen together.

"I think being with Bobby, seeing the things that he accomplished and seeing that he left WWE and came back and is still flourishing in a healthy career, showed me that it’s a marathon. It’s all about longevity and getting the most out of what you’re presented because it might not always be like that. I feel like I definitely made the most out of being a manager for Bobby." H/T (Fightful)

This past weekend, Bobby Lashley defeated his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber. However, many were left unsatisfied with the result as The Beast resorted to low-blowing The Almighty, ending the match via disqualification.

Wrestling veteran on the finish between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

Whilst a DQ finish can help further a storyline, it seems as though the showdown between the two former WWE Champions this past Saturday was the end of the storyline, which confused many who were watching, including former manager Jim Cornette.

Speaking on his show the Jim Cornette Experience, the 61-year-old slammed WWE for booking the match so flatly, where neither star came away with a conclusive win.

"If you don't have a finish, don't book the f**king match. And when you build something up like this to be on a big premium live event, and then you give them that, it kinda hurts their faith. The next time you build up a match they might wanna see, 'Well it's just gonna be the bulls**t. We can skip it. Four minutes, somebody will kick somebody in the n**s.' Whatever they're gonna think, it's not gonna be favorable." [From 3:23 - 3:58] H/T (Sportskeeda)

With Lesnar now in his rearview mirror, fans are expecting Bobby to answer the callout of Bray Wyatt, who stated on SmackDown last week that he wanted the winner of Lashley and Lesnar.

