WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley seems to be unstoppable at the moment, after winning the Royal Rumble in a dominant fashion and then taking down Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. However, the return of a former World Champion could prove to be a threat to the Eradicator.

Ripley has been at the top of the totem pole over the last few weeks, defeating everyone who stands in her way. As such, there seems to be a lack of a credible opponent for her ahead of the SummerSlam pay-per-view. A former WWE Superstar, Serena Deeb, could be the one to fill that void.

Serena was an integral part of CM Punk's Straight-Edge society faction before her departure from the company. She is currently signed to AEW, where she enjoyed a dominant run as "the professor" for a while. Despite her current employment, Google AI believes WWE could lure her back to their company as an opponent for Rhea Ripley.

"Serena Deeb could return to WWE to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Deeb is a former NWA Women's Champion and has been praised for her technical wrestling skills. She would be a great addition to the WWE Women's Division. Deeb's return to WWE would be a major boost for the women's division. She is a talented wrestler who could help to elevate the division. She would also be a great opponent for Ripley, who is currently the Raw Women's Champion. The match-up between Deeb and Ripley would be a great way to showcase the women's division at SummerSlam. It would be a technical wrestling clinic between two of the best wrestlers in the world."

Rhea Ripley recently talked about nixed plans for her at WrestleMania 39

While The Eradicator won a tough fight against Flair at WrestleMania, her entrance was apparently planned quite differently.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, she revealed that the band Motionless in White was planned to play her to the ring.

"I have Chris Motionless singing my song right now. So, I would absolutely love the Motionless in White to perform me out to the ring. We were trying to do it for WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately, they had a tour in Germany, I believe, which was already rescheduled from the COVID era. So, they had to do that. They couldn't pull out again."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Rhea Ripley in the future.

Would you like to see Serena Deeb face off against The Eradicator someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

