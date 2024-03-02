Former WWE United States Champion to force his way out of AEW after recent controversy? Looking at the chances

A certain former WWE Superstar could look at his options moving forward after some recent occurrences on AEW. This could possibly even lead to his departure from the promotion. The superstar in question would be Miro.

Yesterday, Tony Khan revealed that the Meat Madness match that was scheduled for Revolution was postponed due to some stars not being cleared for action. One of these was Miro, and he set the record straight regarding this. He revealed that he has been injured since September, and had gotten medical attention two months ago. He also hinted at Khan supposedly not knowing about this.

This recent happenings may deter the former United States Champion from staying with the promotion for much longer as it seems that they had no clue what his injury status was. He may take this personally, and refuse to work with them moving forward, and still refuse to compete in the Meat Madness match when it gets rescheduled.

Expand Tweet

He could force his way back to WWE where he had a great stint, becoming a multi-time United States Champion, which also started a dominant run in the Stamford-based promotion. He could bring also his wife with him and the two could return as Rusev and Lana in WWE.

Another former WWE Superstar was unavailable for the Meat Madness match

Aside from Miro, another former WWE Superstar was also supposed to be in the Meat Madness match, but he was again unavailable due to an injury he was recovering from. This was Keith Lee.

While talking to Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone recently, Tony Khan revealed that he was hoping to include both men and have them join Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and Lance Archer in the match, but neither were apparently available.

He also hinted at other stars who he wanted to include in the match but were also not cleared or unavailable.

"I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers and get the crowd fired up for a multi-man scramble, a Meat Madness match. I think the crowd would enjoy it and it would be a lot of fun, but some of the wrestlers I was hoping to use.... Right now, Miro and Keith Lee are both out. Neither one is available, and some of our big men being out injured, I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned and people would enjoy that." [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Moving forward, it seems that fans will have to stay tuned to when the Meat Madness match could be rescheduled, as Tony Khan will hope to bring in all the big men his roster has to offer.

Who else do you think could be part of this match? Let us know in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE