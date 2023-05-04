Former WWE Universal Champion could crash AEW Double or Nothing Main Event this year

The confirmed main event will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin in a fatal four-way match. Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg could crash the main event.

Goldberg's name has been circulating in the wrestling community for a while, and with reports suggesting that he has been in talks with AEW President Tony Khan, the anticipation is only growing.

The former WWE Superstar's contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired earlier this year, and despite interest from several companies, he is yet to sign a new deal.

The Double or Nothing's main event is already set to be an exciting match, with MJF defending his title against four pillars of the promotion. However, if Goldberg were to make an appearance and confront MJF, it would take the event to an entirely different level.

MJF recently took a shot at Goldberg on Twitter, stating that he would "beat the living sh*t out of this roided up" WWE legend if he were to step foot in AEW.

With The Salt of the Earth taunt and Tony Khan's interest in the Hall of Famer, the possibility of a confrontation between the two at Double or Nothing could set the stage for an epic showdown.

There would be something magnificent about building him for a month or so in advance and having MJF make him tap to retain the title My most sadistic wrestling opinion is that I'd genuinely want Tony Khan to bring in Goldberg for AEWs show at Wembley. There would be something magnificent about building him for a month or so in advance and having MJF make him tap to retain the title https://t.co/k7unPeL31S

As fans eagerly await the outcome of this year's Double or Nothing, the possibility of a surprise appearance by Goldberg adds an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated event.

AEW star once said Goldberg was his favorite wrestler

Current AEW World Champion MJF has stated his ambitions to have a title run comparable to Triple H's "Reign of Chaos." However, rumors about Goldberg's possible acquisition to the Jacksonville-based promotion could put a damper on MJF's aspirations.

It's interesting to note that MJF once cited Goldberg as one of his favorite wrestlers on The Rosie O'Donnell Show when he was younger.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Mini MJF telling us what he his going to be when he grows up and who are his favs. Mini MJF telling us what he his going to be when he grows up and who are his favs. https://t.co/GnY3uLKzDe

Only time will tell if MJF can live up to his lofty expectations and whether Goldberg's possible arrival will shake up the world of All Elite Wrestling.

