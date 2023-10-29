Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to make her AEW debut at Full Gear pay-per-view this year? Exploring the chances

Very few people have managed to do what Ronda Rousey did in the history of sports entertainment.

The Baddest Women on the Planet successfully transitioned into the world of pro wrestling, joining the illustrious list of MMA fighters like Brock Lesnar, who have yielded success under the WWE umbrella.

However, as the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end." Ronda Rousey has officially parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion after her profile was moved to the alumni section this weekend. She wrestled her final WWE match against her frenemy Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, following which she seemingly hung up her boots.

However, Rousey shocked the world when she showed up at the Lucha VaVOOM event in Los Angeles this past week. She reunited with Marina Shafir to defeat Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick in a tag team match.

Soon after, the Wrestling REVOLVER took to their social media handle to announce that Ronda Rousey will debut at the upcoming "UNREAL" event in Los Angeles, California, on November 16.

Interestingly, she will be in the same town as AEW Full Gear, which takes place on November 18. It is possible that Tony Khan could bring in The Rowdy One and reunite her with Marina Shafir at Kia Forum.

Recent reports have suggested that the former WWE Women's Champion wants to work with Shafir, with whom she's friends in real life. With some AEW stars already pushing for new Women's Tag Team Titles, Shafir and Rousey could take the division by storm.

Ronda Rousey breaks silence after appearing outside WWE

After making a surprising appearance at Lucha VaVOOM, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts.

Rousey wrote the following:

@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot - thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us

With Rousey speaking highly of her alliance with Shafir, it will be interesting to see if AEW will strike while the iron is hot.

