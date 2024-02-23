Former WWE World Champion to replace Hangman Page in AEW Revolution 2024 World Title match? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer could be brought in as a replacement for Hangman Adam Page in case he is unable to compete in the AEW World Title three-way match at Revolution.

The legend in question is Rob Van Dam. As of now, Hangman Adam Page is set to compete in the AEW World Title match against the current champ, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland at Revolution. However, Hangman could also miss the upcoming PPV due to an undisclosed personal issue, citing a Kayfabe injury, according to a recent report.

Well, if Page does miss the PPV, AEW could bring in a former WWE Champion RVD as his replacement. Hangman recently chose RVD as Swerve Strickland's opponent in the dealer's choice. Furthermore, Van Dam recently expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion.

RVD teamed up with Hangman Page and Hook to take on the team of Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage in a trios match. The amazing bout ended with Van Dam passing out and taking the loss to Joe's submission. Hence, there is a story between RVD and the World Champion after Wednesday as well.

Moreover, In case Hangman Page was supposed to take the pin from Samoa Joe in the three-way match, Rob Van Dam could do the same in order to protect Swerve Strickland. It will be interesting to see whether Hangman will be replaced at Revolution.

The former WWE Champion wants to make history

The former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently reflected on an important record. Mr. Monday Night noted that if he wins the AEW World Title, he would become the only wrestler to hold all the major titles in the industry while speaking on 1 of a Kind recently:

“If I go after the AEW Championship, say I collect that gold, add that, and become the only wrestler to have held the WWE, TNA, ECW, and AEW Championship[s]. I mean, I do like that, I’m always finding new ways to stand out and be one of a kind.”

Well, Rob Van Dam has had a legendary wrestling career, and he has indeed achieved the top titles in ECW, WWE, and TNA. Only time will tell if he ever manages to add an AEW title to his name as well.

