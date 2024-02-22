53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer expresses desire to win AEW World Championship

A 53-year old WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed his desire to do the unthinkable and go for the AEW World Championship title. He stated that he not only wanted to go for it, but win it as well.

The Hall of Famer in question here is none other than high flyer Rob Van Dam. RVD has been making sporadic appearances in AEW, with his last one coming against Swerve Strickland in a losing effort.

He was talking on a recent edition of his 1 of a Kind podcast, where he expressed his desire to win the AEW World Title and, in the process, become the only person to hold major titles from WWE, TNA, ECW, and AEW.

“If I go after the AEW Championship, say I collect that f***ing gold, add that, and become the only wrestler to have held the WWE, TNA, ECW, and AEW Championship[s]. I mean, I do s**t like that, I’m always finding new ways to stand out and be one of a kind,” he said. [H/T - EWrestling News]

Rob Van Dam blames Sammy Guevara for former WWE star Jeff Hardy’s injury

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam has blamed Sammy Guevara after he unfortunately injured Jeff Hardy during Rampage tapings last week. Guevara went for a shooting star press but his knee accidentally hit Hardy, which resulted in a broken nose.

Van Dam was speaking on the same edition of 1 of a Kind podcast and said that Sammy needs to take the blame for the mess up.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches, but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T - WrestlingINC]

Despite the injury, Jeff Hardy finished the match, ending up with a loss to Guevara.

Do you agree with Rob Van Dam’s comments? Tell us in the comments section below.

