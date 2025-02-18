Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to dethrone Jon Moxley at Revolution instead of Cope? Exploring the potential

AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley could be dethroned by a former WWE World Champion other than Cope at Revolution 2025. The star has had the chance for the world title up his sleeve for months.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage could be the one to capture the AEW World title from Jon Moxley at Revolution.

AEW could pull off a major twist having Moxley lose the world title to Christian Cage instead. At All In 2024, Christian won the Casino Gauntlet to get a world title contract that he could cash in any time, similar to the Money in the Bank in WWE. Cage also failed to cash it in on Moxley at Full Gear 2024.

Nevertheless, the main event of AEW Revolution could be the perfect occasion for Christian Cage to successfully cash in his contract and become the World Champion. He would be taking the opportunity from Cope, who could come close to dethroning Moxley. Christian and the erstwhile Edge have a well-known history with each other that could factor in as well.

On top of that, Christian Cage is definitely deserving of the AEW World title as he has been doing some of the best work of his career ever since going All Elite.

Jon Moxley choked out Cope (fka Edge) at Grand Slam

Ahead of their AEW World title showdown, Jon Moxley and Cope collided in a tag team Brisbane Brawl at Grand Slam Australia 2025. Moxley teamed with Claudio Castagnoli, and Cope teamed up with Jay White.

It was a brutal encounter between both teams filled with crazy spots. Following interferences from The Death Riders, Moxley shockingly choked out Cope with a sleeper to pick up the win in the match.

Moreover, Moxley choking Cope out at Grand Slam has made the buildup to their world title match at Revolution 2025 more interesting. It remains to be seen who walks out of Revolution the AEW World Champion.

