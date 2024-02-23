Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to make AEW debut at Forbidden Door 3? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who considers himself the most wanted wrestler in the industry following his release from the Stamford-based promotion, could make his highly anticipated AEW debut after a recent title win.

The former World Champion in question is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). Ever since its inception in 2019, AEW has been the second stop for some of the top WWE Superstars who got released or wanted a change. In the past few years, Tony Khan's promotion has welcomed top guys like Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), CM Punk, Adam "Edge" Copeland, and so on, who made a name for themselves in the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Nic Nemeth could be added to that list soon. Dolph Ziggler was released from the biggest wrestling promotion last year and has been on a wrestling tour ever since, appearing on promotions such as NJPW and TNA.

However, fans have been anticipating Nemeth's AEW arrival ever since his release. Well, it seems to be a possibility, as he recently became the new IWGP Global Champion by defeating Bullet Club's David Finlay in his NJPW debut match at the recent 'New Beginning' event. This title win could lead to his All Elite arrival as well.

Fans are well aware of the great relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Considering the partnership, Nic Nemeth could be added to the match card of this year's Forbidden Door event.

Speaking of his opponents, Nic could face anyone in the current roster, especially whoever will be the International Champion by then, as he is the IWGP Global Champion. The match between the two Worldwide Champions will make sense. Furthermore, Nic's brother, Ryan Nemeth, being in AEW could also be a reason for him to go All Elite later in the year.

Former WWE World Champion recently responded to AEW rumors

The former WWE World Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) recently shared his schedule for World Series Wrestling in Australia. A fan asked Nic whether he was coming to AEW, and Nemeth had the following response:

"Is that really what you took from this post?"

Moreover, it can't be denied that Dolph Ziggler is the hottest commodity in the pro wrestling market currently, and only time will tell which company will sign him to a full-time contract.

