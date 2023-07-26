Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returning to in-ring action after a year? Looking at the possibility 

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship has been held by some of the best in the industry, and Paul Wight (Big Show) was one of the biggest to hold the title. But will the veteran ever return to in-ring action?

Wight's lengthy run as The Big Show in WWE is probably the tenure he's best known for. However, his career initially skyrocketed in WCW, where he competed as The Giant and was even a member of the New World Order.

Recently, Wight was asked about the future of his in-ring career and if he'll be returning anytime soon. Fans expecting another title run will have to abandon all hope, as the WWE legend doesn't see it happening again.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve still got it. I’ve got enough. At this stage of the game for me, I’m not trying to win championships or carry companies. I did over 20 years at five days a week all over the world. If I do one or two days a week, it’s just about enough for me.” [H/T: Fightful]

While there are currently no announcements for his return, it seems like fans of Paul Wight will still get to see him compete in AEW again. Notably, the veteran made no mention of retirement, which seems to suggest that he has long-term plans as well.

How did Paul Wight maintain his "Giant" physique in WWE?

At 7ft and once weighing over 500 lbs, Wight is one of the biggest athletes to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. But just how far did The Giant go to keep his body in shape?

During an interview with talkSPORTS, Wight recalled how much he used to eat in order to hit his daily goal of 13,000 to 18,000 calories.

"You'd get Big Macs and I'd get three or four Big Macs and then I'd get fries and then I'd get a shake and I'd get apple pies and probably a fifth sandwich too. It was nothing. I'd go to Taco Bell and get like 20 tacos." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The veteran also noted that his diet is starkly different today, as he made an effort to live healthier after his habits caught up to him. His WWE days might be long gone, however, a few more AEW stars will likely be on the receiving ends of some giant Chokeslams or WMDs sooner or later.

