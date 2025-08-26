  • home icon
  • Ghost from Jon Moxley's past to show up on AEW Dynamite and attack him? Possibility explored

Ghost from Jon Moxley's past to show up on AEW Dynamite and attack him? Possibility explored

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 11:44 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley could be attacked by his former rival (Image source: AEW's Marina Shafir on X)

A longtime rival of Jon Moxley could make his anticipated return on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday and attack him. The absent star still has some unfinished business with The Death Riders.

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could be haunted by a ghost from his past, Orange Cassidy. Freshly Squeezed last competed on TV on an episode of Dynamite in March, where he failed to win a four-way International Title Eliminator Match. Cassidy has been out of action for months due to injury.

According to a recent report, Orange Cassidy is now medically cleared for a return to the ring. He was reportedly present in London during the Forbidden Door 2025 weekend as well. If the report is to be believed, Tony Khan might not wait any longer and have Cassidy return to TV on Dynamite this week.

Orange Cassidy could immediately insert himself into a feud with the Death Riders by attacking Jon Moxley upon his return. Cassidy also happens to be a ghost from Moxley's past, as he was the first one to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship last year. He failed to capture the title at Full Gear 2024.

For all that The Death Riders did to Orange Cassidy during their feud last year, Freshly Squeezed could seek revenge from the faction, as he still has some unfinished business with them. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders brutally attacked a top AEW star

At Forbidden Door 2025, The Death Riders teamed up with The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd to take on the team of Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match. At the end of the encounter filled with brutal spots, Tanahashi got the pinfall to secure the win for his team.

After the match, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders brutally assaulted Will Ospreay when he was greeting fans. The brutal beatdown forced Ospreay to be taken out on a stretcher.

Fans will have to wait and see when Will Ospreay will return and exact revenge on The Death Riders.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

