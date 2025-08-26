Ghost from Jon Moxley's past to show up on AEW Dynamite and attack him? Possibility explored

A longtime rival of Jon Moxley could make his anticipated return on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday and attack him. The absent star still has some unfinished business with The Death Riders.Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could be haunted by a ghost from his past, Orange Cassidy. Freshly Squeezed last competed on TV on an episode of Dynamite in March, where he failed to win a four-way International Title Eliminator Match. Cassidy has been out of action for months due to injury.According to a recent report, Orange Cassidy is now medically cleared for a return to the ring. He was reportedly present in London during the Forbidden Door 2025 weekend as well. If the report is to be believed, Tony Khan might not wait any longer and have Cassidy return to TV on Dynamite this week.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKOrange Cassidy has been cleared to return to action and he is awaiting creative for a return to AEW TV. (via @BodyslamNet)Orange Cassidy could immediately insert himself into a feud with the Death Riders by attacking Jon Moxley upon his return. Cassidy also happens to be a ghost from Moxley's past, as he was the first one to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship last year. He failed to capture the title at Full Gear 2024.For all that The Death Riders did to Orange Cassidy during their feud last year, Freshly Squeezed could seek revenge from the faction, as he still has some unfinished business with them. As of now, this is mere speculation.Jon Moxley and The Death Riders brutally attacked a top AEW starAt Forbidden Door 2025, The Death Riders teamed up with The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd to take on the team of Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match. At the end of the encounter filled with brutal spots, Tanahashi got the pinfall to secure the win for his team.After the match, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders brutally assaulted Will Ospreay when he was greeting fans. The brutal beatdown forced Ospreay to be taken out on a stretcher.Fans will have to wait and see when Will Ospreay will return and exact revenge on The Death Riders.