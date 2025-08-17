Goldberg and 2 Legends Who Could Come Out of Retirement for One Final Match in AEW

AEW has become a major destination for pro wrestlers, not only for advancing their careers but also for ending them. The Tony Khan-led company has not only given up-and-coming and established stars the opportunity to elevate their stock, but it has also booked storylines for industry veterans who signed with the promotion for one final run before retiring.Sting's acclaimed run and retirement, in particular, is widely held to be one of AEW's most significant achievements. Other legends like Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and The Hurt Syndicate, who might end their careers in the company, are also consistently presented as major attractions and are involved in compelling angles.With all this in mind, let us consider three individuals who might consider coming out of retirement for one more bout in All Elite Wrestling.#1. Bill Goldberg could sign with AEWGoldberg wrestled his retirement match in WWE last month at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, unsuccessfully challenging Gunther for his World Heavyweight Championship. In an unexpected turn of events, some time after the bout, Da Man voiced his frustrations with how the sports entertainment juggernaut had booked his final title feud with The Ring General, not to mention the promotion cutting off his farewell speech before he had finished.Goldberg's comments about his retirement run in WWE led to speculation that the former Universal Champion might jump ship to AEW for a more appropriate send-off. The veteran had previously turned down the prospects of joining the promotion, calling its product &quot;cheesy.&quot; A recent report claimed that Tony Khan had offered the 58-year-old a deal to end his career in All Elite Wrestling, although such a deal never came to fruition.Considering his dissatisfaction with his last match in WWE, Goldberg could opt for a more worthy retirement by signing on for one more blockbuster stint or bout in AEW.#2. Beth Phoenix could go All EliteBeth Phoenix is, without a doubt, one of the most important figures in the history of women's wrestling in WWE. The Glamazon earned the admiration of fans with her imposing physique and dominant in-ring style, which she used against stars like Mickie James, Melina, Michelle McCool, Layla, and Eve Torres, to name a few. Sadly, frustrations over the company's utilization of its female talent led to Phoenix retiring from competition and leaving WWE in 2012.Five years later, the former Divas Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and from 2018 onward, the star began to serve as a part-time commentator for the promotion. She did return to the squared circle on several occasions since then, her last matchup to date pitting her and her husband Edge against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber 2023. Notably, The Rated-R Superstar crossed over to AEW later that same year.WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]The Firebird's contract with the Stamford-based company reportedly expired in July 2024, and she confirmed her departure herself in an interview the following month. Now that she is a free agent, AEW could offer Beth a deal to sign with the company for one final run and a retirement match against a credible up-and-comer. This would not only give Phoenix the chance to meaningfully contribute to the promotion's thriving women's division, but it would also allow her to end her career in the same brand as her spouse, Cope.#3. Bryan Danielson could return for one more matchUnlike Sting, who won his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024 and retired as a champion, Bryan Danielson did not have the luxury of riding off into the sunset successfully. The American Dragon was dethroned for his AEW World Championship by his former ally, BCC co-founder Jon Moxley, at last year's WrestleDream. Afterward, The One True King and his crew suffocated Bryan and annihilated his neck, bringing his decorated full-time career to a bleak end.Danielson has since openly spoken about his ongoing neck issues, claiming that the odds of his return to active competition were not great. However, the former WWE Champion did appear at All In: Texas to neutralize the Death Riders alongside Darby Allin, which eventually enabled Hangman Page to defeat Moxley for the AEW World Title. Some time before that, he also appeared at ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico to rescue his icon, Blue Panther, from Shane Taylor Promotions.Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: Texas [Image Credits: X profile of All Elite Wrestling]Seeing that Bryan is still comfortable performing his signature moves and some physicality, the possibility of his in-ring return in the future cannot be dismissed entirely. Tony Khan could therefore bring Danielson back somewhere down the line for one final matchup, which could serve as a more suitable last chapter for the master technician.