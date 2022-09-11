Goldberg; former Universal Champion- 5 WWE superstars who should end their in-ring careers in AEW

WWE and AEW, along with various small promotions, are putting everything they have on the table. Both companies are trying their hardest to provide the best possible product for their fans across the globe.

Both the major players in the game have different approaches to the product. WWE prefers storyline-driven shows and making some larger-than-life characters. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling focuses on action-packed performances with a penchant for in-ring prowess.

A different approach to professional wrestling has only given rise to a better playing field for wrestlers. Performers can now look to move promotions, not only for better opportunities or a bigger paycheck, but also to showcase their prowess.

In this piece, we will talk about five WWE Superstars who should end their in-ring careers in AEW.

#5. Dolph Ziggler could 'showoff' in AEW

Dolph Ziggler is a former World Heavyweight Champion

The Showoff has been signed to WWE for over 18 years now. He has won multiple titles and has accomplished a lot in his career. He has arguably had a career worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Ziggler has also been consistent with his in-ring attributes and is loved by fans for his wrestling skills.

However, losing to Goldberg in a short match at SummerSlam 2019 has seemingly derailed the former world champion's momentum. He also hasn't done anything notable in singles competition since the feud.

If The Showoff wants to revitalize his career, he can go to AEW to try his luck. He can have fresh matches with up-and-coming stars and can show off his in-ring ability in a better way there.

#4. Finn Balor could make a name for himself in AEW

Finn Balor, aka Prince Devitt, has a long list of accomplishments in pro wrestling. He has also been a part of WWE for over eight years now. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has great in-ring abilities and techniques. In WWE, he has had some great matches, but has arguably been toned down a bit.

HIs greatest accomplishment for the company was becoming the inaugural Universal Champion. An unfortunate injury led to The Judgment Day member relinquishing his title. He has since never held a world title for the promotion.

Could Finn Balor move to All Elite Wrestling to resurrect his career and have another world championship run?

AEW is known for long and competitive matches and an in-ring style that will arguably suit the former Universal Champion. If Balor wants to add more accomplishments to his already decorated career, it could be the right place for him.

He could possibly end his career on a high there. There is also the possibility of a Bullet Club reunion with The Young Bucks. The former NJPW star will also have more creative control to play around with his Demon King character.

While the possibilities of Balor joining Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling are nowhere near the horizon, it's always hard to rule out anything in the world of pro wrestling.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura could wrestle Strong Style in AEW

Shinsuke Nakamura is the King of Strong Style

Shinsuke Nakamura was a formidable star in NJPW before signing with WWE in 2016. His work in New Japan was a visual treat to watch because of his unique wrestling style and his character work. However, after moving to WWE, Nakamura's moveset underwent a change and he seemingly couldn't display his full arsenal.

Some fans would even argue that Nakamura's WWE run hasn't lived up to the billing. While, the Japanese star has been in title programs, he has never come close to winning world titles. Could a change be on the cards for the SmackDown star?

The King of Strong Style could give a new life to his career if he decides to join AEW. There are countless dream matches for him there. He might also be able to go to NJPW to have some enthralling matches. Going back to where he started would be a great moment for him and fans would certainly enjoy seeing Nakamura back to his best.

#2. AJ Styles could end his phenomenal career in AEW

AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016

The Phenomenal One has had a tremendous career in both WWE and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). He has done it all in the ring, be it winning the WWE Championship or being in the main event of WrestleMania. He has had great matches with the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge and The Undertaker.

Although he has previously stated that he would be happy to end his career in WWE, we should never say never in wrestling.

AJ Styles going to AEW is certainly not out of the realms of possibility. A potential match there with Kenny Omega would be a sight to behold. Also, a match with Bryan Danielson in a new hard-hitting style would be an instant classic.

Could the former WWE Champion move companies and join hands with Tony Khan?

#1. Goldberg continues his devastation in AEW

Goldberg is a name that's familiar to every wrestling fan. The wrestling legend returned to WWE in 2016 after leaving in 2004. Since then, he has been a major attraction for the company and an instant success whenever brought on in big events and matches.

The Hall of Famer has also headlined some of the company's crucial events such as Survivor Series, WrestleMania and even Crown Jewel. He has also won the Universal Title on two occasions.

Although Goldberg's appearances have become few and far between, the former world champion still possesses considerable wrestling acumen and an incredible moveset. He could certainly give fans some entertaining matches if booked right.

The Icon believes that he still has what it takes to step inside the ring. He does not have many opponents left to face in the WWE. Therefore, he could look to go to AEW and try a new style of wrestling and get some fresh opponents. He could put over some new talent there and retire from wrestling on a high.

