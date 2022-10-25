"Goldberg gets that for like 1/2 matches a year" - Twitter erupts to 5-time WWE World Champion demanding a lucrative contract to compete in AEW

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to WWE legend Kurt Angle reportedly asking for $3 million to wrestle 10 matches in Tony Khan's promotion about four years ago.
Angle recently revealed the amount he had demanded to consider coming out of retirement and competing in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer said:
“Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago, and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.'"
Reacting to his expectation, fans claimed that the multi-time WWE World Champion wasn't asking for much. Some even compared him to fellow Hall of Famer, Goldberg.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
A couple of Twitter users also criticized Tony Khan's booking criteria and took shots at the same.
One fan called for a match between Angle and his former WWE colleague Bryan Danielson.
Kurt Angle was named a dream opponent by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart
The Excellence of Execution is no stranger to AEW fans. In 2019, he was in charge of unveiling the AEW World Championship. The Hitman is also on good terms with AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and has accompanied FTR during recent independent shows.
On a recent K & S WrestleFest Signing episode, Hart mentioned Angle as one of the primary superstars he always wanted to wrestle. He also added that he would've liked to work alongside Brock Lesnar.
Hart said:
"Kurt Angle would have been one of my primary guys. He always wanted to work with me and I wish I could've worked with him. I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg."
It remains to be seen if Angle will ever come out of retirement for another run. As of now, his last match was against Baron Corbin.