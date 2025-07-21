Goldberg to join AEW and convince WWE legend to come out of retirement for final match? Looking at the chances 

The possibility of Goldberg joining AEW has recently become a major topic of discussion. This is due to the WCW legend's vocal dissatisfaction with how WWE handled his retirement earlier this month. If he did join the Tony Khan-led promotion for one last run, he could invite a Hall of Famer to come out of retirement and face him one last time - the latter being none other than Sting.

Ad

Just over a week ago, at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Bill Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship in what was dubbed as his retirement match. Since then, Da Man has shocked the world with his comments, voicing his frustrations with how the Stamford-based company had handled the build for his final bout, as well as with how the SNME broadcast cut off his farewell address to fans.

Ad

Trending

Since then, fans have been speculating about the possibility of Goldberg jumping ship to AEW for a more fitting retirement run. If Tony Khan offers the former WCW World Champion a special deal to allow him to end his career on a high note, he could debut in All Elite Wrestling and call out an old World Championship Wrestling rival for one last showdown Sting.

The Icon wrestled his retirement match last year at Revolution 2024, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin. Although both legends have, in principle, hung up their boots, Goldberg could invite The Stinger for one final go-around inside the squared circle to bring their in-ring careers to a memorable end.

Ad

Ad

Such an angle is mainly speculative at this point, however, especially considering how Goldberg had supposedly turned down an offer from All Elite Wrestling earlier.

Tommy Dreamer on Goldberg going to AEW

After speculation about Bill Goldberg's potential AEW journey began to circulate, Tommy Dreamer addressed the subject on the latest episode of Busted Open. The ECW and WWE veteran argued that despite the business and interest such a signing would generate, the All Elite fanbase might not be amenable to the Hall of Famer's arrival.

Ad

"I do think business wise, it would get interest in the wrestling community, but I think [All Elite Wrestling] fans would hate Bill Goldberg being there," Dreamer argued. "If you're just trying to do it like WCW used to do it, like, shock value or you know, hey, he's going to save this, that's one thing."

Ad

It remains to be seen where Goldberg might be featured next in the pro wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE