"AEW fans would hate it" - Goldberg joining All Elite Wrestling could lead to fan backlash, according to WWE veteran

Ever since Goldberg voiced his frustrations with how his WWE retirement match panned out, speculations that the legend might cross over to AEW began making the rounds. However, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that fans of the Tony Khan-led promotion may not be thrilled to have Da Man being featured on All Elite programming.Just over a week ago, Bill Goldberg wrestled his final bout against Gunther, unsuccessfully challenging the latter for his World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event 40. The WCW and WWE legend has since made headlines venting his frustrations over the build for his match against The Ring General, and furthermore regarding the Stamford-based promotion's broadcast cutting off his retirement speech afterwards.Goldberg's remarks have led to some conjecture suggesting that the legend could jump ship to AEW for one final retirement run in the company, like Sting's.Speaking on the subject on Busted Open recently, ECW and WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer claimed that while signing on the former Universal Champion would generate business and intrigue, the promotion's fanbase could be averse to Goldberg being brought in purely as a shock-value acquisition.&quot;I do think business wise, it would get interest in the wrestling community, but I think AEW fans would hate Bill Goldberg being there,&quot; Dreamer argued. &quot;If you're just trying to do it like WCW used to do it, like, shock value or you know, hey, he's going to save this, that's one thing.&quot;Dreamer added:&quot;The other part: you and I both know there's certain things that when you talk about them, they're going to trigger emotions where you have your own personal feelings, but also your own knowledge to the subject, and where it's, 'Man, these motherf***ers are doing this again,' no matter what, and it's hard to let it go... I do think some of that resonates.&quot; [H/T - WrestlingInc.]It remains to be seen if Goldberg will ever be featured on AEW television.Bully Ray on Goldberg possibly going to AEWAlso on Busted Open, another WWE veteran, Bully Ray, voiced the belief that AEW should offer a deal to Goldberg, inviting him to end his career on a more memorable note. He also suggested that &quot;The Icon&quot; Sting should be the one to call the powerhouse over, stating:&quot;If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, 'Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we'll give you the send-off that you deserve,'&quot; the Hall of Famer added. &quot;Personally, I think it would work 'cause Sting is the guy to do it.&quot; [H/T - WrestlingInc.]Whether AEW and Tony Khan will once again offer Goldberg a retirement run remains to be seen.