3 Ways Tony Khan can bring Goldberg to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has officially retired from professional wrestling. He had his retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Ad

The 58-year-old has had a storied career. He was a force to be reckoned with in WCW and is also a multiple-time WWE World Champion.

Tony Khan grew up watching WCW. In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the AEW President expressed his love for the now-defunct promotion, especially its weekly show, Nitro.

"I'm a big fan, and I grew up watching the shows, and Nitro was a huge part of my childhood," Khan said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Goldberg is a WCW legend. Tony Khan has a history of bringing many fan favorites to the Jacksonville-based promotion, such as Sting, Jake Roberts, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, and more. Even though the former world champion has retired, when it comes to professional wrestling, never say never.

Here are three ways Tony Khan can bring Goldberg to AEW:

#3. Goldberg could be introduced as Dynamite's General Manager

Ad

Goldberg is best known for his ability to win matches in an instant. He is one of the most dominant names in professional wrestling history and has always been in immaculate shape. Interestingly, fans have never seen him in a managerial role. If Tony Khan manages to convince the WWE Hall of Famer to come out of retirement, there is an opportunity for him to do something special.

Goldberg could debut as AEW Dynamite's General Manager in the future. His intimidating presence would keep heels in check and certainly bring star power to the show. This character will be a new experience for the legend, and there is a strong possibility that he will enjoy portraying it.

Ad

#2. Goldberg may debut as a monster heel and win the AEW World Title

Ad

Tony Khan could introduce Goldberg to All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2025. Since the pay-per-view is in Canada, the occasion would be perfect for the WWE legend to show up and wreak havoc. Canada is Bret Hart's nation. The WCW legends have a complicated history, with The Hitman accusing Da Man of ending his career by kicking him in the head at Starrcade 1999.

Hence, there is a strong possibility that his countrymen will boo the former Universal Champion. After making his AEW debut, Da Man may dominantly win the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page and go on a monster heel run.

Ad

The Cowboy could later challenge Goldberg to a rematch, which might be a Title vs. Retirement bout. With creative storytelling, the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement could take place on a massive stage like Revolution. After all, All Elite Wrestling specializes in treating legends with respect.

#1. Da Man may show up for one match and properly say goodbye to the business

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Da Man revealed that he was unhappy with the way he retired at WWE Saturday Night Main Event XL.

Ad

He said:

"Let's just say, I'm pi**ed off at the way I went out because I put so much into it, and I don't feel the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I accomplished," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Tony Khan must take advantage of this situation and give the legend a Sting-like retirement. The AEW President could bring him into the company for a single match, with the 58-year-old defeating a heel within seconds. The veteran can then deliver a speech and end his career on a high note. Fans will certainly be satisfied with this booking decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE