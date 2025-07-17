Tony Khan to bring in WWE legend as EVP following The Young Bucks' removal from power? Exploring the possibility

A WWE Hall of Famer could be introduced to AEW fans as an Executive Vice President by Tony Khan after The Young Bucks recently lost their status as EVPs. The legend recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the Stamford-based promotion.

At AEW All In Texas, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost their tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, losing their EVP positions in the process, according to the match stipulation. With The Young Bucks out of power, Tony Khan could bring in WWE legend Bill Goldberg as the new on-screen EVP.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12, Goldberg wrestled his retirement match against Gunther. Da Man was unsuccessful in capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from The Ring General. Following this, the former Universal Champion expressed his displeasure with the way his retirement match was booked and didn't rule out the possibility of a return outside WWE.

Considering his complaints and dissatisfaction with the way he retired, Bill Goldberg could be called up to AEW by Tony Khan. The company's president might bring in Bill as an EVP. Da Man, being an onscreen authority figure, could be very interesting.

Furthermore, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion being an AEW EVP could lead to his feud with The Elite. This will open the doors for Goldberg to have a proper retirement match. However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

WWE legend has talked to Tony Khan multiple times

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed last year that he has had multiple conversations with Tony Khan in the past about possibly joining AEW.

Speaking on 93.7 The Ticket, Da Man stated that the AEW product is too cheesy and he needs a viable competitor to become a part of its roster.

"I've talked to him a number of times throughout the past. But, you know, and this is where you're gonna get the most blunt answer you're gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn't deserve to have... I mean, whatever! I mean, now you're really gonna get me going, but if there was a comparable viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah. Then it would be a consideration. But not a chance," Bill said.

It remains to be seen if the former Universal Champion has different views about AEW now.

