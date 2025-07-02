Bret Hart receives heartwarming message from major WWE star

Bret Hart received a heartfelt message from a popular WWE Superstar today on social media. The Hall of Famer celebrated his 68th birthday today.

Natalya took to Instagram to send The Hitman a heartwarming message on his birthday. The former champion stated that she was very proud of Hart and all that he has done for professional wrestling over the years.

"Happy birthday, @brethitmanhart I’m so proud of you in so many ways. I’m so grateful to you for all that you’ve done for me, for my dad, for our family and for the world of professional wrestling," she wrote.

The veteran also noted that the legend sacrificed his body to create masterpieces in the ring.

"You’ve sacrificed your body so that we could all enjoy your masterpieces in the ring. Behind the curtain, you’ve been a pillar of strength for our entire family. We love you.🩷🖤" wrote Natalya.

You can check out her message in the Instagram post below:

Natalya hasn't competed in a match on WWE RAW since losing her Money in the Bank qualifying match on May 19, 2025.

Former WWE star comments on Bret Hart's classic WrestleMania match with Stone Cold Steve Austin

EC3 recently discussed the iconic match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold at WrestleMania 13.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws Show, EC3 stated that the classic match was one that wrestlers should watch and learn from. The match was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as an "Immortal Moment."

"That match is so freaking good. Watching it back now, with what wrestling has become as what it is, you see the backstage footage in the documentaries, or even the stories, they talk about it, it's like Steve and Bret stand in the ring for like 20 minutes, talked about what they're gonna do, 'Alright, see ya out there.' They didn't even have an angle going. It was kind of thrown together, if I remember. But, dude, if you want to be a wrestler, watch that, not for the moves or the spots, but for the physicality and the intensity and the believability." [From 2:57 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Bret Hart appeared on WWE RAW last year and was confronted by Gunther. The Ring General will be squaring off against Goldberg next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

