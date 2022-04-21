"I thought I might die" - Hangman Page on the matches he's most proud of in AEW

Current AEW World Champion Hangman Page has reflected on two of his matches against The Young Bucks and Bryan Danielson.

Page won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega back at Full Gear 2021. Hangman's first title defense came against the American Dragon on the "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite in 2021. The match went to a one-hour time limit draw, the first of its kind in AEW history.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Page revealed that he genuinely thought he would die during his match with Bryan due to the length of the contest.

“Maybe 60 minutes with Bryan [Danielson], just for the fact I wrestled for 60 minutes because I thought, I thought I might die. Like 60 minutes is a long time to do anything, wrestling I thought I might actually perish, I survived it, I’m proud of that. But I guess for a very different reason, I guess the one that I’m most proud of is the match with Kenny [Omega] against The Young Bucks yeah, proudest of that.” (40:50-41:22)

Page would then go on to successfully defend the title against Danielson on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite. Since then, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy has made four more successful defenses of his title. Once against Lance Archer and Dante Martin, as well as twice against Adam Cole.

Does Hangman Page have his next challenger ready and waiting?

After putting an end to his heated feud with MJF, CM Punk has made it very clear his intentions in AEW: winning the AEW World Championship.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk and Hangman came face-to-face for the very first time.

Punk's current AEW record stands at 17-1, with 15 of those wins coming in singles competition. Hangman's current singles record in 2022 stands at five wins and zero losses, with all five of those matches being successful title defenses. It will be interesting to see the two titans possibly clash in the near future.

