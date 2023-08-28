Has AEW planted the seeds for Bryan Danielson's next feud at All In 2023? Looking at subtle hints

Former WWE champion, Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) may have an opponent lined up for his highly anticipated return to the ring, and the seeds for the potential feud may have been planted at AEW All In.

Bryan Danielson has been out of action for quite some time now. He last wrestled the NJPW legend, Kazuchika Okada, in the main event of Forbidden Door 2023. Despite sustaining a forearm injury mid-match, Danielson continued to wrestle which perhaps inflicted more damage. The American Dragon has been out of action ever since.

Nevertheless, Danielson is bound for an AEW return somewhere down the line. Unfortunately, his time away made him miss the biggest event in company's history, All In. However, being one of AEW's biggest stars, he was mentioned a few times during the commentary, especially during the Stadium Stampede match. Notably, his old Ring Of Honor rival game him an odd shoutout.

Expand Tweet

During the BCC vs. Team Eddie Kingston stampede match, Nigel McGuiness referenced Bryan multiple times, also taking some shots at him, calling him "Brittle" and so on. This could be a beginning of a potential feud between Nigel and Danielson whenever both wrestlers are medically cleared.

Moreover, Nigel was also previously reported to be buckling up for an in-ring return after 12 years. If that is the case, Danielson, whom he wrestled during their ROH days, could be a perfect opponent.

Nigel McGuiness called out Bryan Danielson earlier this year as well

During the "Double or Nothing" media scrum following the PPV earlier this year, Bryan Danielson was asked about a potential match at All In against his former ROH rival, Nigel McGuiness, to which he responded that Nigel would not be able to match up to his physicality at this point.

Moreover, McGuiness didn't take Bryan's words too kindly, as he fired back by referring to his injury at the Forbidden Door PPV. Here is what Nigel said during his appearance on the AEW Unscripted podcast:

"Someone asked him that question in a media scrum and he was like, 'I respect Nigel as a commentator, but if he gets in the ring with me, I'd break his neck,' and he's the one with a broken arm, and I never got a chance to wrestle him. That is karma." [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if fans will get to witness the AEW commentator's return to the ring after his constant verbal shots at The American Dragon.

Are you excited for a potential Danielson vs. McGuinness match in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE