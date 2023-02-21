Has Hook really been suspended from AEW?

Hook is one of the youngest stars on the AEW roster and has received a lot of praise from both fans and peers alike for his in-ring abilities. However, it was recently announced that he has now been suspended, so is this a storyline or is it true? The short answer? No.

AEW's internal issues have become a matter of public discussion since CM Punk and The Elite got into their infamous backstage brawl at All Out 2022. The stars were then promptly suspended, and since then other tussles have been made public, leading to more suspensions.

According to their storyline during the latest AEW Dynamite, Stokely Hathaway revealed that Hook has been suspended and that he will be subjected to an investigation after he laid hands on the manager.

While the star is likely waiting to return to the ring, Tony Khan has faced a lot of criticism from names like Konnan for his booking decisions for the FTW Champion. Could Khan be using the odd feud to help elevate the second generation star before he moves on to other AEW championships?

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Hook's father ECW and WWE legend Taz has since reacted to his son's AEW suspension

The Handsome Devil, as his father Taz often calls him, has quite the bright future ahead of him despite not being the best on the mic. But working with Stokely could result in him having a moment to cut a promo and show off his skills, moving his abilities all the more closer to his father's.

Taz has since taken to social media to let Stokely Hathaway know exactly what he thinks of him.

"This bag of bulls**t has HOOK suspended," Taz tweeted.

Check out the original uncensored tweet here.

It's currently unclear when Hook will return to AEW, but at this stage the storyline is still developing and there will likely be a future segment where the young star will show up regardless of his kayfabe suspension.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes