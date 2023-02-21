WWE and ECW legend Taz breaks silence following his son's AEW suspension 

AEW has officially suspended Hook after the young star got into a physical altercation with a signed personnel. In light of the news and his future in the promotion, Taz took to social media to share his thoughts.

Hook has received a ton of praise from both fans and his peers across the world, especially due to his in-ring ability. So far, he's undefeated in All Elite Wrestling and has also never suffered a loss in a tag-team match as well.

In light of his son's suspension, Taz took to social media to insult Stokely Hathaway for influencing the outcome of the actions against Hook.

"This bag of bulls**t has HOOK suspended," Taz tweeted.

Previously, "Smart" Mark Sterling also threatened legal action against AEW due to Hook's actions and it seems like Sterling might have gotten his way through Stokely Hathaway.

Jim Cornette is concerned about Hook's future as a megastar in AEW

Before his debut match, Hook was simply an enforcer in the now-defunct Team Taz stable. But the consensus around him rapidly changed after he took on Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson, and Aaron Solo and defeated the athletes in record time, before taking on QT Marshall.

Speaking on an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran admitted that Hook's future is bright but questioned whether AEW will be able to utilize him fully.

"Hook’s - if it was just athletic ability, uniqueness, difference, and a kind of a strange appeal to the young folks - Hook’s future is bright. But he’s with a company that his booking will be questionable at best and you won’t see him regularly," Cornette said. (00:48 onward).

It remains to be seen if the promotion will turn Hook into a megastar or not, but at this stage he's the reigning FTW Champion and might just be well on his way to a TNT Championship run.

