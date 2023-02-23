Has Hook been reinstated to AEW after being handed out an indefinite suspension?

Hook is one of the few second-generation stars in AEW and has already impressed many fans and veterans alike. Despite this, his talent seems to lure in many who want to work with him, even resulting in his recent suspension. Regardless, the Handsome Devil is already slated to return.

The second-generation star has already run afoul of most of AEW's heel mouthpieces, with his latest feud being against Stokely Hathaway and possibly the entirety of The Firm. Hathaway recently pulled a few strings after being attacked by the young star and managed to get him suspended.

The Handsome Devil's suspension is already short-lived, but Stokely's thumb hasn't been lifted off the star, as he'll have to face an opponent of Hathaway's own choosing during next week's AEW Dynamite.

The 23-year-old has already proven that he can go toe-to-toe with stars nearly twice his size, meaning that The Firm's mouthpiece will undoubtedly pick a near-impossible challenge that Hook won't easily overcome.

How did Hook's father, WWE and ECW legend Taz, feel about his AEW suspension?

Taz initially took to social media after his son's suspension was made public to threaten those responsible for hindering the young star's AEW run. Unfortunately, nothing came of it, but the ECW legend still didn't back down and personally singled Hathaway out in a subsequent post.

"This bag of bulls**t has HOOK suspended," Taz tweeted.

With his upcoming mystery opponent, The Handsome Devil possibly has an opportunity to move further up the card. So far, the 23-year-old star has made quick work of every athlete who stood between him and a victory. Notably, he's still undefeated not only in singles competition. Hook might just be on the verge of a prominent run in AEW.

