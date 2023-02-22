WWE and ECW legend Taz says "Hell to Pay" amidst his son's AEW suspension

AEW has often taken action against its stars for getting into tussles with one another, most notably CM Punk and The Elite. Hook was recently suspended from the promotion due to assaulting Stokely Hathaway, and Taz isn't happy at all.

Hook has been praised by many fans and veterans alike for his in-ring ability and the vast potential he has. But this has also attracted names like QT Marshall, Mark Sterling, and now Stokely Hathaway - who have all aimed to use The Handsome Devil for his abilities.

Shortly after Hook's suspension was confirmed, Taz took to Twitter to warn The Firm against getting in the way of his son's career.

"Hell to pay," Taz tweeted.

Over in WWE, Dominik Mysterio has notably been getting the same attention that Hook has been getting in AEW, but veteran manager Jim Cornette believes that the young WWE star has an upper hand over The Handsome Devil and has become the more relevant star.

Taz recently insulted Stokely Hathaway for his role in Hook's AEW suspension

Hook has run afoul of many veterans who wanted to recruit him into their factions, and so far his stubbornness has worked out well for him. But with the reach The Firm has had with Stokely Hathaway, perhaps the second-generation star has finally met his match.

Taz has clearly not backed down, as he recently took to social media to let fans know that he has no respect for Hathaway for his actions.

"This bag of bulls**t has HOOK suspended," Taz tweeted.

Only time will tell how the story will play out, but it's not currently known how long Hook has been suspended for. Regardless, knowing his fierce stubbornness, The Handsome Devil will likely not simply take the suspension lying down.

