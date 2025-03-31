"He fits there so well," "I hope he gets his shot" - Fans want Cope's former stablemate from WWE to permanently join AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland, now known as Cope, had an interesting challenger on television a year ago. On the anniversary of that exciting match, wrestling fans erupted in support of his former opponent joining the company permanently.

The star in question is Matt Cardona. He was Cope's former stablemate, along with Major Brother, Curt Hawkins, as The Edgeheads in the La Familia faction during the late 2000s. Moreover, Cardona has been making waves as the 'Indy God' on the independent circuit after leaving WWE in the mid-2010s. A year ago, Cope, who was the TNT Champion at the time, held an open challenge on Dynamite.

It was answered by Matt Cardona, who delivered an excellent performance against his former mentor, despite coming up short. With their clip resurfacing on social media on its anniversary, some fans had mixed response in regard to Cardona joining All Elite Wrestling permanently. Interestingly, there was a large section of fans who were in favor of that decision:

"Why doesn't Tony sign Cardona? He fits there so well. Crowd always pops for him,"- a user commented.

"Really wish something wouldve came from this,"- another user tweeted.

"Matt needs to be on AEW or WWE already. Love the dude,"- a user tweeted.

"I really don’t know why AEW didn’t offer him a contract. The build up of his match with Jericho was really good. I think Cardona could be a good talent for AEW,"- one more user commented.

One fan believed that Matt Cardona's desire to return to WWE could have been the reason for AEW not signing him to a contract.

Another fan expressed that he was glad that the company did not sign Matt Cardon to their roster.

Matt Cardona's wife had an interesting take on seeing him return to WWE than AEW

While it has been very evident that Matt Cardona is inclined more towards returning to WWE than AEW, his wife and current WWE star, Chelsea Green had interesting comments about his potential return. The current WWE Women's US Champion claimed that although it had not been easy in the past, she would love the opportunity to spend more time with her husband:

"Well, look, we've already done it [going on the road together] so we know it's not easy. But I'm willing to try it out again, you know, and especially with [me] at WWE, we don't see each other enough. So, it would be really great to be on the road together and actually see each other," she said. [1:25 - 1:41]

With Matt Cardona's rise on the independent scene continuing in full force, it remains to be seen if he would make his return to the global juggernaut in the future.

