"He's absolutely the worst" - When CM Punk revealed he hated working with 42-year-old star in WWE

CM Punk is known for being candid about his thoughts about pro wrestling and his fellow performers. During a 2012 interview while reigning as the WWE Champion, Punk took quite a shot at Elijah Burke.

Some fans are likely familiar with Burke's 2007-2008 run in WWE as a singles competitor. He had a brief feud with Batista during The Animal's reign as World Heavyweight Champion. CM Punk and the 42-year-old clashed quite a few times in WWE's version of ECW and in the company's former developmental territory, OVW.

During an interview with Beneath The Mat, CM Punk was asked who his least favorite opponent was, and the AEW star took the opportunity to blast Elijah Burke.

"Good question. I always get, 'Who's your favorite opponent?' So, this is great because I enjoy talking trash. Does anybody even remember Elijah Burke? Yeah? Ahh, he's terrible. He's absolutely the worst. Absolutely the worst. Talk about a diva. Man, oh, man. Sorry if you like him." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Burke is currently signed to NWA, where he performs under his latest persona as "Da Pope" Elijah Burke. He won the promotion's World Television Championship in October 2020.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash regrets never having a match with CM Punk

CM Punk has locked horns with numerous Hall of Famers and legends of the industry during his storied career. However, he never faced one of the founding members of the NWO, Kevin Nash, in a singles match.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash expressed regret that he never faced The Second City Saint despite having a lengthy career.

"I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that," Nash admitted. "You know what, though? I've been blessed, man. I went out for eight or nine years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don't have too many [regrets]." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Punk has been receiving a mixed reaction since All Elite Wrestling began its Canadian tour. Jim Cornette recently assessed the situation and speculated that it's likely because of the numerous Kenny Omega fans in the country.

