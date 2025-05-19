History-making star to return and finally dethrone AEW World Champion Jon Moxley? Exploring the possibility 

Jon Moxley's reign of terror as the AEW World Champion has been unstoppable since he won the title at WrestleDream. However, his former rival, who recently accomplished something that many people could only dream of achieving, might be the one to dethrone him for the title.

The history-making superstar is former 2-time AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. The Daredevil etched his name among an elite group of individuals by climbing Mount Everest. After overcoming an injury and wrestling his last match on Dynamite in December 2024, Allin went on hiatus to begin his Everest expedition.

It was recently announced that he and his team of travellers reached the top of the mountain on May 18 at 8:50 AM local time and have begun their descent. Allin also showed his loyalty to AEW by hoisting the company's flag on the summit of Everest.

With the face-painted star gaining significant attention and putting All Elite Wrestling on the world map, the time for his main event ascension might be here. Tony Khan could capitalize on Allin's huge milestone and bring him back by awarding him a direct World title shot against his former rival, Jon Moxley.

This could also see Darby Allin's fame pushed even further by booking him to win the World title from the Death Riders leader. Allin winning the AEW World Championship right after accomplishing his goal of climbing Everest could be a masterstroke by Tony Khan, which could help his attempts to take the company's popularity to greater heights.

AEW issued an official statement for Darby Allin's accomplishment

Darby Allin had Tony Khan and his company's full support upon his decision to embark on the mountaineering expedition. Upon claiming the rare accolade, AEW showered its wishes for Allin via an official statement.

"Congratulations to @DarbyAllin for reaching the summit of Mount Everest!"

With Sting's former protege having completed one of his top goals, it will be interesting to see his return and if his accomplishment will be his ticket to a feud with Jon Moxley to snatch the World Championship off of his clutches.

