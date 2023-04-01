Hook vs. Dominik Mysterio - Who has more potential?

Two second-generation wrestlers have been dominating the industry recently. One is WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio, and the other is AEW star Hook. But whose future looks brighter?

As an in-ring competitor, the FTW Champion is far better than Rey's son. But when it comes to being a star in pro wrestling, The Judgment Day member has checked all the boxes.

Since making his debut in WWE, Dominik Mysterio has shown vast improvement in his in-ring abilities and promo skills. Moreover, the self-proclaimed 'Ex-Con' has shown fans that he can perform as a baby face and also as a heel.

Hook, on the other hand, is currently one of the very few wrestlers in AEW to have an undefeated streak. The son of ECW legend Taz currently holds a record of 24 wins and zero losses. But to date, the fans have hardly seen much from him. All his matches are around five minutes long, and adding to that, he's mostly the silent type.

As a character, the WWE Superstar has gotten more opportunities, and he has made good use of them as well. While the FTW Champion has not been given any such opportunities and thus the wrestling world still struggles to answer the question, 'what is Hook capable of?' Adding to that, Hook's nonchalant personality could give fans the impression that he does not care enough about the business.

Jim Cornette believes Dominik Mysterio is developing thanks to the company he's with

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-thru, the WWE veteran appreciated the Ex-Con Dom's improvement in the Stamford-based promotion. Cornette mentioned that Dominik's father, along with the trainers at the Performance Center, has played a major role in his improvement.

"Dominik is not only has had the benefit of his dad, but also had the benefit of the performance center, has also had the benefit of regular weekly use in a continuing story... I’m sure they’ve given him advice but he’s in a group of people with varying degrees of experience and he’s been working with all the top producers on a weekly basis who... are critiquing, and or suggesting, and or criticising, when he comes back on a regular basis. That’s why he is developing,” said Jim Cornette.

Dominik is set to face his father, Rey Mysterio, this Saturday at night one of WrestleMania 39.

Do you agree that Dominik Mysterio has a brighter future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

