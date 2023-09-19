"Horrible person" - AEW World Champion MJF lashes out at legendary TV star who owes him money

AEW World Champion MJF would probably describe himself as a relaxed, humble, down-to-earth person – "Salt of the Earth," if you will. However, he's been shown to hold grudges for a long time, and his patience seems to be wearing thin with a legendary television comedian.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's first time on television wasn't with AEW. It was back in 2001 when he appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show. In that now-iconic interview, Rosie asked the future AEW World Champion what he wanted to be when he grew up, and the five-year-old MJF boldly stated that he wanted to be an opera singer and a wrestler.

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Apparently, Max expected to be paid for that appearance, which also included a singing segment. Over two decades later, Rosie O'Donnell still hasn't paid up, and MJF isn't too happy about it.

Speaking with CBS New York ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, The Salt of the Earth expressed his disdain for O'Donnell due to the fact that she never cut him a check for his appearance on her show:

"Here's the deal. Very traumatic day for me. Rosie O'Donnell, horrible person. I gave her a very fair, flat fee. To this day she owes me money. To this day. After I sang that well on her show. Still waiting for my check," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Check out Friedman's appearance on CBS New York below:

MJF hits major milestone in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his arrogance and ability on the microphone, but he's been able to back it up with his in-ring skills throughout his time as AEW World Champion. The 27-year-old recently passed 300 days as the company's world champion, putting him in second place for the longest reign with the belt.

Max is closing in on Kenny Omega's infamous title reign, which ran for 347 days before he was defeated by Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021. If MJF manages to defeat Samoa Joe this week at the Grand Slam, he'll be well on his way to becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history.

Do you think MJF will surpass Kenny Omega as the longest-reigning world champion in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!