5 potential members of House of Black in AEW

House of Black founder Malakai Black has one of the most interesting gimmicks in AEW right now. His enigmatic character, accentuated by a sadistic streak, has gained audience praise despite being a heel. It was surprising to see Cody Rhodes getting booed while Black was being cheered like a babyface in their last match.

Although House of Black has been gathering steam lately, the stable still recruits its first members. Who is going to be the first to become a part of Malakai Black's 'family'?

Given the recent developments, the House of Black may unveil its first member very soon. Here are five potential wrestlers who might be joining Black's side. Let us know what you think in the comments!

#5 Lee Johnson could betray Cody to join House of Black

Lee Johnson has been an incredibly talented personality in AEW. Although he hasn't been a part of high-profile matches yet, Big Shotty has elevated his stature simply by being recruited by the 'Nightmare Family.' His alliance with Cody Rhodes pitted him against Malakai Black.

Their match at AEW Rampage ended with Malakai making Lee almost disqualify himself by manipulating him to use a chair. Although Black did pin him legitimately, he showed he could persuade people to join the dark side.

If Lee Johnson turns out to be a mole in the ranks of the Nightmare Family, it would be a shocking development for the Rhodes-Black feud. This could push their storyline to twist and turns while Big Shotty joins the House of Black.

Edited by Angana Roy