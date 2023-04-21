House of Black could recruit absent AEW star if Rhea Ripley convinces Buddy Matthews to join WWE someday

The House of Black is undoubtedly one of the top factions in AEW, reigning as the current World Trios Champions in the promotion. But what if Rhea Ripley convinces her real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, to return to WWE somewhere down the line?

Malakai Black and Co. don't need to worry, as there is one AEW star who could easily match the vibe of the group. That talent is none other than Abadon, who can be a valuable addition to the House of Black.

The benefits of The Living Dead Girl joining Black's faction are manifold. First of all, if Matthews departs for WWE, the House of Black will have to have to relinquish or drop the AEW World Trios Championships.

Malakai Black and Brody King could then embark on a tag team title quest and possibly win the gold to reign supreme in the division. Both men are also capable of holding the top singles titles in AEW, and they could explore that route.

Meanwhile, Julia Hart will also have a solid ally by her side to fight against the women of All Elite Wrestling if Abadon joins the group. The duo could also be booked as a credible tag team in case Tony Khan introduces tag team title belts for the female stars in the promotion.

All in all, the House of Black will be in a stronger position even if Buddy Matthews leaves and Abadon possibly replaces him in the faction someday.

WWE veteran recently criticized the House of Black leader Malakai Black

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality said that Buddy Matthews could be a top star if he is paired with a proper gimmick and manager.

Cornette then bemoaned that Matthews is a part of the House of Black and even took a shot at Malakai Black by calling him "a black hole of charisma."

“Poor Buddy [Matthews], as we’ve mentioned as a heel with a gimmick and a manager, you could make a fortune with that guy because he’s athletic and he looks great. And he’s stuck in with Malakai Black who, apparently, they named him that because he’s a black hole of charisma. He not only has none, but he sucks the charisma from those around him, and the other guy who’s another fat, tattooed f**king guy,” said Jim Cornette. [1:05 to 1:36]

It will be interesting to see if Buddy Matthews leaves AEW and does join Rhea Ripley in WWE in the future.

Do you think Matthews will jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

