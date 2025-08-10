How AEW can replicate Seth Rollins’ ‘Ruse of the Century’ with major name

Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2025 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk. The Visionary deceived everyone who thought he was sidelined with an injury. It is now being popularized as the "Ruse of the Century," highlighting Rollins and the company's exceptional work to keep the secret. However, following this major move by the Stamford-based promotion, fans have been expecting the same from a major name in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW's top storyline currently features MJF going after Hangman Page's AEW World Championship. What makes it interesting is The Salt of the Earth’s Casino Gauntlet contract, which could work much like Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase. Therefore, there is a good chance that Tony Khan might create something similar to the "Ruse of the Century", and the Jacksonville-based promotion might be moving towards that direction as of late.

MJF’s exit from The Hurt Syndicate is likely a strategic ruse

MJF was recently kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. This move was a major swerve following the success of the alliance, which makes one think it could be a work. The Salt of the Earth has been claiming that he is now all by himself, which might be a part of his plan. When fans might think that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is all alone, MVP's faction could come out to help him take advantage.

Tony Khan could be planning such a ruse to shock the fans and match the hype around Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in. Besides, The Hurt Syndicate’s decision to oust MJF without any clear reason only fuels speculation that it could be a part of a bigger plan, one designed to make Hangman Page believe the 29-year-old is on his own, until the faction resurfaces at the perfect moment to help him.

The move comes with surprising suddenness

MJF was ousted from The Hurt Syndicate in AEW after an entertaining partnership that lasted just over two months. The decision raised eyebrows, as the alliance was thriving with solid support from the fans. It hints that it could very well be part of Tony Khan’s plan to convince fans that Maxwell Jacob Friedman and MVP’s faction are entirely done with each other.

Moreover, recent reports suggest that a member of the faction had grown frustrated with MJF’s presence in the group. This aligns with the notion that the company is making a strong effort to sell the idea of Maxwell's departure from The Hurt Syndicate. Besides, MVP's faction is seemingly acting like tweeners on the shows; it could be due to AEW trying to make fans believe that the group is heading in a different direction.

MJF is a master of deception, similar to Seth Rollins

Most importantly, if there is anyone capable of deceiving the fans and the entire professional wrestling world the way Seth Rollins did, it is MJF. The Salt of the Earth has pulled off similar deceptions in the past, most notably during his 2022 feud with CM Punk.

Therefore, AEW could be placing its full trust in the former World Champion to execute another masterful ruse for the company. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has the credibility to carry out such a plan moving forward. A cash-in with The Hurt Syndicate in his corner would solidify The Salt of the Earth at the top of the division, rivaling the current booking of Seth Rollins in WWE.

