MJF and The Hurt Syndicate had been engaged in an entertaining program in All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks. However, despite an incredible two-month build, AEW abruptly decided to end their alliance.Many believed MJF’s expulsion was due to the influence of former WWE United States Champion MVP. Mr. 305 has recently been at the center of controversy, with rumors suggesting ongoing heat against him in the AEW locker room. When MJF was removed from the faction, it was widely assumed to be yet another decision made under MVP’s influence.However, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the storyline between Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate was originally planned to last much longer. While Meltzer did not disclose the person's name, his report indicated that it was the decision of another faction member, not MVP, to remove The Salt of the Earth from the group.AIR @AIRGold_LINKAccording to Dave Meltzer, MJF and the Hurt Syndicate were supposed to last much longer on TV.The breakup wasn’t MVP’s request, but was supposedly made by another member of the group.🤔🤔🤔(WON)Maxwell Jacob Friedman was accepted into the faction on the May 21 episode of Dynamite. Following his entry, he helped The Hurt Syndicate retain their tag team titles and won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In: Texas. However, on the August 6 episode of Dynamite, MVP and other faction members officially kicked out The Salt of the Earth from the faction, ending a two-month alliance.MJF achieved significant success after the end of his alliance with The Hurt SyndicateMJF’s alliance with The Hurt Syndicate was bringing significant spotlight to both parties in All Elite Wrestling. However, just as the partnership began gaining momentum, it abruptly ended, leaving a huge question mark over the future of both sides.Despite stepping away from MVP’s faction, The Salt of the Earth continues to dominate the world of professional wrestling. Recently, he won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Averno. Additionally, AEW seems to be pushing him in a main event feud with AEW World Champion Hangman Page as well.The Salt of the Earth will be involved in a face-off with Page on the next edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for both parties following their split.