  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF's Alliance With The Hurt Syndicate Didn't End Because of Former WWE champion - Reports

MJF's Alliance With The Hurt Syndicate Didn't End Because of Former WWE champion - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:26 GMT
MJF and Hurt Syndicate
MJF and Hurt Syndicate [Image via AEW's YouTube]

MJF and The Hurt Syndicate had been engaged in an entertaining program in All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks. However, despite an incredible two-month build, AEW abruptly decided to end their alliance.

Ad

Many believed MJF’s expulsion was due to the influence of former WWE United States Champion MVP. Mr. 305 has recently been at the center of controversy, with rumors suggesting ongoing heat against him in the AEW locker room. When MJF was removed from the faction, it was widely assumed to be yet another decision made under MVP’s influence.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the storyline between Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate was originally planned to last much longer. While Meltzer did not disclose the person's name, his report indicated that it was the decision of another faction member, not MVP, to remove The Salt of the Earth from the group.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was accepted into the faction on the May 21 episode of Dynamite. Following his entry, he helped The Hurt Syndicate retain their tag team titles and won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In: Texas. However, on the August 6 episode of Dynamite, MVP and other faction members officially kicked out The Salt of the Earth from the faction, ending a two-month alliance.

MJF achieved significant success after the end of his alliance with The Hurt Syndicate

MJF’s alliance with The Hurt Syndicate was bringing significant spotlight to both parties in All Elite Wrestling. However, just as the partnership began gaining momentum, it abruptly ended, leaving a huge question mark over the future of both sides.

Ad

Despite stepping away from MVP’s faction, The Salt of the Earth continues to dominate the world of professional wrestling. Recently, he won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Averno. Additionally, AEW seems to be pushing him in a main event feud with AEW World Champion Hangman Page as well.

The Salt of the Earth will be involved in a face-off with Page on the next edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for both parties following their split.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications