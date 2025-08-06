  • home icon
  Big Update on Whether The Hurt Syndicate Are Leaving AEW - Reports

Big Update on Whether The Hurt Syndicate Are Leaving AEW - Reports

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 06, 2025 08:27 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via AEW.com)

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the most dominant forces in AEW today. The trio of Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin are top fixtures for their television programming, with a new update emerging regarding their future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The stable gained prominence during their time in WWE, then known as 'The Hurt Business.' At the time, Cedric Alexander was also part of the faction. However, all members left the promotion and only MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin reunited upon their respective arrivals in AEW. MJF became their fourth for a brief period before he was thrown out of the group by the members.

However, recent rumors hinted that The Hurt Syndicate has been having issues backstage, refusing to put over talent, and could be leaving the company. According to a new report by Fightful Select, they had not heard anything regarding their potential exit. Moreover, they highlighted that each of them, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, had a multi-year contract with AEW.

The Hurt Syndicate became a part of AEW with MVP's influence

The Hurt Syndicate was a top faction in WWE. Despite its popularity, it was disbanded around 2022, yet had brief reunions. This led to major frustrations among the members, who had lackluster bookings following that. MVP recalled the conversation about when he convinced Bobby Lashley to get Shelton Benjamin and jump ship to AEW to reunite their faction.

“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here.’ (He told Lashley), ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street (to AEW). Our story is not finished.’”

That proved to be a considerable decision for them, as the faction has become a regular fixture on AEW television. Moreover, they are also the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions at the moment, with a progressing and bright future in the All Elite landscape.

