How did AEW play mind games on fans during Roderick Strong's Dynamite debut? What you might have missed hidden in plain sight

This week's AEW Dynamite witnessed former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong make his surprise debut. During Adam Cole's segment where he was on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown by the Jericho Appreciation Society, Strong ran out to make the save.

The two were previously companions during their NXT tenure. They aligned with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to form the Undisputed Era. After leaving NXT, Cole and the others signed with All Elite Wrestling while Strong stayed behind. He was a part of Diamond Mine and had reportedly been denied a release despite his numerous requests.

On tonight's Dynamite, Adam Cole called out Chris Jericho for his actions against Britt Baker last week. While The Ocho was not present in the ring, his fellow JAS members ran out and launched an attack on Cole. Orange Cassidy, Bandido and a few other AEW stars came out to assist, but were quickly overwhelmed.

That's when an unknown entrance theme hit, and fans were left puzzled by the titantron before Roderick Strong made his shocking entrance.

His entrance theme was 'The End of Heartache' by Killswitch Engage, the same band who was behind CM Punk's iconic theme in the early years of his WWE career. Many fans remember the band's association with Punk, making it synonymous with his signature long hair and straight edge persona captivating WWE fans.

Because of the band's association with CM Punk, upon Roderick Strong's debut, some fans were of the notion that it was The Second City Saint making his return amidst his controversial status with All Elite Wrestling.

Strong is a former NXT Cruiserweight and North American Champion. His wife Marina Shafir is also signed to AEW and often competes on DARK. She also had a brief stint with WWE before the massive releases a couple of years ago.

Since September last year, Strong has been out of in-ring competition owing to an ankle injury. Additionally, there were reports of WWE not having any future plans for the 39-year-old. His surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite left the wrestling fraternity baffled about his silent release from WWE.

Why did WWE not release Roderick Strong earlier?

During the pandemic, numerous WWE stars were released from their contracts, with budget cuts cited as the reason. Many of them flocked to AEW, which welcomed them with open arms.

From notable names to promising talents, the charm of WWE's rival promotion captivated a few stars who were aiming to jump ship. In the aftermath of Adam Cole and fellow Undisputed Era members being successful in jumping ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion, it seems Roderick Strong did not want to be left behind.

His unhappiness with the Diamond Mine and his NXT run was seemingly prominent. Despite his efforts to approach WWE for a release, the company was hesitant, likely due to his inevitable signing with AEW.

That premonition has now come to pass, as shortly after his debut on Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced Roderick Strong's signing with the promotion.

The 39-year-old's addition to the AEW roster paves the way for multiple rivalries and dream matches. It could also lead to the reunion of The Undisputed Elite faction.

