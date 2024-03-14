How did AEW star Mercedes Mone kick off her wrestling career? All about the 32-year-old's accomplishments

On AEW Dynamite's latest episode, Mercedes Mone made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion. After weeks of speculation, AEW fans seemed delighted to welcome Mercedes. As for the promotion, landing the former WWE Superstar is massive indeed as she is someone who is extremely passionate about wrestling.

Mercedes Mone's career in wrestling began apparently after she was inspired by the late Eddie Guerrero. Time after time, Mone has spoken about Guerrero being the driving force behind her career, and while she could never meet him, the AEW star has paid several tributes to him till now.

In 2008, Mercedes Mone began training at Chaotic Wrestling and eventually made a name for herself by winning Chaotic Wrestling's Women's Championship. Her successful run with the Massachusetts-based promotion led to her working with New England Championship Wrestling and NWA.

However, Mone's biggest moment in wrestling came in 2012 when she signed a WWE contract after a successful tryout. Adopting the ring name Sasha Banks, Mone was initially assigned to WWE NXT. But, she soon became a massive name and was an integral part of the women's revolution in the Stamford-based promotion.

During her time with WWE, Mercedes was a six-time world champion and won several accolades. However, after leaving WWE in 2022, Mercedes made appearances for NJPW and recently signed with the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Mone in a recent interview said she will be back in WWE someday

While Mercedes Mone has just begun her career in AEW, one simply can't deny the success she achieved in WWE. As mentioned above, Mone was a crucial cog in the women's revolution, and that is one reason why several wrestling fans would like to see her return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point.

Recently, Mone spoke about the same and became emotional. During an appearance on The Kick Rocks Podcast, Mercedes Mone thanked WWE for the career the promotion gave her. The 32-year-old also added she would be back in WWE someday as she had a lot of unfinished business in wrestling.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like The Boss that I am, with my head held up high, and I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, the life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me. So many dreams, and I got to chase and live them all. Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So, it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," The CEO said.

Given she just made her debut for AEW, it will take time for Mercedes Mone to return to the Stamford-based promotion. Until then, it will be interesting to see what Mone achieves in her new home.

