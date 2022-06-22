"That's been a gear change" - Top AEW star attributes her new heel persona to Bryan Danielson and WWE Legend

Bryan Danielson is one of the most vicious characters in AEW, but now it seems that The American Dragon is already rearing the next generation of villains. In a recent interview, Red Velvet revealed that Danielson is responsible for her heel persona.

Red Velvet initially began her AEW run as a babyface and underdog. The star would soon betray Kris Statlander and throw her lot in with Jade Cargill, forming The Baddies. Similarly, Bryan Danielson debuted as one of the biggest babyfaces in the promotion, but gave in to his darker impulses in the hunt for the AEW World Championship.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Red Velvet shared her training regime and noted that Danielson was helping her tap into her aggression:

"I'm training with Jade as well with Bryan Danielson. That's been a gear change. He's somebody I really look up to and somebody I've watched. I've been watching a lot of his stuff and it's been great and he's really helped me tap into how aggressive I can get and be as a heel," Velvet noted.

Velvet continued, explaining that while she still trains with Dustin Rhodes, her heel training comes from The American Dragon:

"I have to thank him because I'm been training a lot more with him. We still train with Dustin and stuff, but more focus on my heel character and change has definitely been Bryan and BJ behind the scenes," she said. (H/T: Fightful)

Red Velvet has gained a lot of momentum with Keira Hogan and TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Could The Baddie Squad cross paths with The Blackpool Combat Club at some point? Fans will simply have to stay tuned to find out.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

While Bryan Danielson is appearing at AEW Dynamite tonight, the star could likely miss the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Tony Khan recently announced that Bryan Danielson will be making an appearance at Dynamite to address the Forbidden Door pay-per-view plus next week's Blood and Guts match. However, according to Dave Meltzer, the star has not been cleared to wrestle yet.

It would be really unfortunate if The American Dragon misses the Forbidden Door, as Danielson has expressed his desire to wrestle the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fans will have to wait for tonight's Dynamite to see whether or not the rumor is true.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far