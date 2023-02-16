How did Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette meet? Taking a look into the AEW couple's relationship timeline

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are nearing their sixth wedding anniversary in April and have been together for a decade.

Interestingly enough, it seems like the IWC may have decided their fate before they even met.

Back in 2021, Paquette revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that the fans had already coupled them up before they even interacted

"So he [Jon Moxley] always says that the first time we really met and talked to each other, he was like running down the hallway getting ready to go up to do the Shield entrance. And he was like putting all the oil in his hair and wetting his hair, or whatever. And this was me figuring out what Wrestling Twitter was like. I was like, 'Hey, people on the internet for some reason think we are dating?' And he was like, 'Looks good on you babe.' And I was like, 'How dare you?'" (0:20-0:45)

After that, the two grew closer. Renee Paquette said it didn't take long for her to realize there were sparks. When they traveled for a show in Vegas, Moxley asked if she wanted to hang out.

She went to meet him at a bar, where she ran into Seth Rollins and more of Moxley's friends.

"He [Seth Rollins] was like, 'What are you doing here, Canada?' And I said, 'I don't know I... I thought I was on a date.' It was like him and five or six of his buddies, so I'm like hanging out and feeling like a fifth or sixth wheel." (2:18-2:33)

While there was a bit of a miscalculation from Renee Paquette, they ended up hanging out together that whole night.

Renee Paquette addresses the way her pregnancy was announced

The couple got married in 2017 in an impromptu ceremony. By 2021, Renee Paquette was pregnant with their first child. She was trying to figure out a way to announce it, and Jon Moxley had a better idea.

"I did not intend on it going that way. I'm glad it went that way since it took all the pressure off of me... He was out in Jacksonville and he called me and was like, 'I can like just say it, right?'" (4:25-4:55)

Moxley eventually announced the pregnancy to the world on AEW Dynamite during a pre-taped segment. Renee waited for the responses once the episode aired, and it wasn't long before her phone rang off the hook.

"So I had like just gotten out of the shower, and my phone just starts blowing up... So it took the pressure off of me of having to like figure out a cute little way to do it... It was so funny, like, all of these people making that connection." (5:23-5:48)

The couple's first child, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good, was born on June 13th, 2021.

