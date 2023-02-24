How long was AEW star Jeff Hardy in prison for his recent DUI offense?

Following a rather messy legal proceeding, AEW star Jeff Hardy's DUI case has finally reached its conclusion. Although he was let off relatively easily, Hardy still had to serve time in the county jail for his offense.

The Charismatic Enigma was arrested in June last year under a DUI charge. This was his third offense of the same nature in the last ten years. Furthermore, Jeff was also driving with a suspended license at the time.

Under the circumstances, the former WWE Superstar was sentenced to 38 days in county jail with 38 days credit for the time served. He was also ordered to pay a hefty fine of $4586.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Championship for the first time Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Championship for the first time 😍 https://t.co/cQ1wX5sv27

As of now, Jeff Hardy will also have to go to DUI rehab before he returns to action.

A former WWE Superstar commented on Jeff Hardy's previous rivalry with him

Although the Charismatic Enigma has had a number of mishaps in his career, his WWE run has enabled him to build a reputation.

Back in 2007, John Morrison was embroiled in a feud with Hardy, leading to a steel cage match for the Intercontinental Championship. At the New Year's Resolution event that year, Morrison attempted to escape the steel cage, but was inadvertently injured by Jeff.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison reminisced about the feud.

"Things that come to mind are like working with Jeff [Hardy] as a tag, MNM vs. The Hardys, singles matches, Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff, like the finish of one of our cage matches, like in 2007. I thought was still one of my favorite cage match finishes." (53:45 - 54:03)

Check out the entire interview below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jeff Hardy.

