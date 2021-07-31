How much does Chris Jericho make in AEW?

While wrestling has seen many legends, Chris Jericho will always stand out.

Jericho is possibly the only wrestler who made an entrance on a theme song created by him while wrestling for a company that he built from scratch, and that should be enough to solidify his status as a legend.

Y2J's first famous stint in the wrestling world saw him win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. Jericho eventually switched over to WWE, becoming one of the biggest superstars of the wrestling behemoth.

In addition to being the 4th Grand Slam champion, Chris Jericho also holds the rare distinction of defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to win both the World and WWF Championships.

From being the first-ever Undisputed Champion in WWF to being the first-ever AEW World Champion, the lead singer for Fozzy has transformed himself in more ways than one. Jericho has kept himself fresh in more ways than one in his thirty-year long career (feel old yet?).

Chris Jericho's AEW salary

If there's anything we've learned about @IAmJericho, it's to never count him out. His second Labour against @MDK_AllDay has earned him #WrestlerOfTheWeek 👏 pic.twitter.com/gW78GdIOzA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2021

Jericho has been one of the most important figures in AEW, which naturally gives rise to questions about his earnings in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Many sources state that Chris Jericho earns 3 Million, and the figure could be true, given that Chris Jericho's net worth rose from 18 Million USD in 2020 to 20 Million USD in 2021.

Also, the Inner Circle leader was making approximately a Million dollars in the WWE, so the $3 Million per annum offer from AEW doesn't seem to be a hoax, given how highly Tony Khan thinks of Jericho:

"Jericho has been a great investment. Chris is one of the all-time great wrestlers and still one of the great wrestlers today and also one of the greatest minds in wrestling. In addition to being in some of the most famous matches in AEW like the Stadium Stampede or his title win over Hangman Page or defending the title against Cody Rhodes or losing the title to Jon Moxley, the Blood & Guts match, Chris has been in a lot of big matches in AEW. He’s also, with his mind, helped me organize AEW. He’s brought in great names, helped with story ideas. He’s one of the most valuable people in wrestling. I was very fortunate to be linked up with Chris," Tony Khan said.

There is another set of reports that claim that Chris Jericho earns only $500,000 per year from AEW. However, given that Le Champion works only a limited number of dates, coupled with the fact that the legend makes a lot of money from his work in the music industry and royalties, these set of reports seem believable as well.

Ultimately, there is a lot of confusion regarding how much money Chris Jericho makes from AEW as the company hasn't officially revealed any numbers yet. But regardless of what the number might be, it will not reduce the aura of one of the best wrestlers of all time.

