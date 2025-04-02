Hurt Syndicate member to be kicked out of faction due to a secret alliance with AEW star? Exploring the possibility

AEW fans could soon see a Hurt Syndicate member getting kicked out of the faction for potentially having a secret alliance with MJF. A few weeks ago, MVP offered Maxwell Jacob Friedman a spot in the faction.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Wolf of Wrestling accepted the proposal to join the dominant faction before Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin intervened. The All Mighty even tore apart the business card that Montel Vontavious Porter had given to The Salt of The Earth.

MVP still wants The Wolf of Wrestling to join the faction, but Lashley and Benjamin are against the idea. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions could catch their stablemate with Maxwell in the coming days, leading to friction among the three stars. Bobby Lashley could even kick the former WWE US Champion out of the faction, claiming the latter's services were no longer required.

MVP has been a part of The Hurt Syndicate since its formation in All Elite Wrestling. The same faction (minus Cedric Alexander) was also a part of World Wrestling Entertainment from 2020 to 2022. The group was then called The Hurt Business.

That said, the proposed angle is currently speculative.

AEW's plans for The Hurt Syndicate's match at Dynasty have been reportedly affected

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Lance Archer and Brian Cage of The Murder Machines at the Dynasty PPV on Sunday, April 6.

However, Cage recently suffered a knee injury during a match against Chris Masters on the independent circuit. Therefore, he'll be out of action for a while. As a result, he'll no longer perform at Dynasty.

The report added that this unfortunate incident will either force Tony Khan and AEW to cancel the initially planned match or replace The Murder Machines with a new tag team.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley and Benjamin defend their gold at Dynasty.

