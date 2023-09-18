"I believed in CM Punk, and Vince McMahon didn't" - When a backstage argument led to WWE legend's firing

Back in 2013, Paul Heyman revealed that creative differences regarding CM Punk's booking that he had with Vince McMahon led to him leaving ECW back in 2006.

The Wise Man of The Bloodline was known to be, first, a great booker and producer and, second, a great manager. During his time with ECW, he was the man on top with regard to the brand and had a lot of iconic moments. After that time, Paul Heyman was then known solely as a manager, managing stars like Punk and Brock Lesnar, and now Roman Reigns.

Speaking to Sam Roberts during the WrestleMania 29 Radio Row, Paul Heyman was asked about the context regarding his leaving ECW in 2006. He revealed that it was solely due to his opinion about CM Punk's booking at the time. Heyman wanted Punk to win the ECW World Championship, but this was turned down, and this led to some arguments.

"The scenario was I believed in CM Punk, and Vince McMahon didn't...We got into fights about it. When one of us has to leave town, the chairman of the board in the majority stockholder of the company is usually going to win that argument... CM Punk was held back because he was a Paul Heyman guy, 100%." [2:48-3:14]

CM Punk made his first appearance since AEW firing

The former AEW World Champion has not made a single noise since his dismissal from the promotion more than two weeks ago. He was recently seen appearing on commentary for the CFFC MMA 1225 event.

This would be his first appearance on live TV since All In, where the infamous incident with Jack Perry that led to his firing took place.

“Look who I ran into backstage, he’s back, might I add, WITH CAUSE, CM Punk!”

There have not been any official plans for the former AEW star, as teases and speculation have been associated with his name since the moment he was fired from the promotion. The strongest of these rumors was a return to WWE.

Should Punk return to WWE, he would be able to run into Paul Heyman once again. Whether the two simply reunite backstage or have an actual segment with one another, that will be up to the promotion to book.

