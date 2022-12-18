"I felt better" - Saraya (fka Paige) teases a major gimmick change during her potential feud for the AEW Women's World Championship

Saraya is one of the newest signees for AEW. She also made a return to in-ring action after a five-year hiatus. Following her debut, the English wrestler revealed that she is gunning for the top title in the promotion. Ahead of her potential title match, the former WWE Superstar has teased a heel turn.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion shocked the wrestling world when she made her AEW Debut in the Grandslam edition of Dynamite. At the Full Gear pay-per-view, she competed in her first match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Both stars put on a tough battle and the wrestling world was elated to see Saraya put on a show and emerge victorious.

A couple of weeks after the pay-per-view, the former WWE Superstar was interviewed by Renee Paquette. During the interview, Saraya put the entire roster on notice, stating that she is eying the AEW Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, the former WWE Divas Champion spoke about her future in AEW and teased a potential heel turn as she looked forward to earning a shot at the women's title. Saraya also mentioned that she wanted to play the heel character during her feud with Britt Baker.

"I remember saying [I would be the heel] to Britt, honestly, but she had a point; I mean, there aren't a whole lot of babyfaces. There are a lot of heels in the company. Even though Jamie is a heel, she is a babyface. Let's be real; I mean, people love her. If I faced her, I would definitely be the heel or even Willow, you know what I mean?" Saraya said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Saraya talks about her heel character in WWE

In the same interview, the English wrestler spoke about her time in WWE. She mentioned that she felt more comfortable playing the heel character compared to the babyface.

"Even in WWE, I felt more comfortable when I was doing more my heelish work. I felt better, and you don't take things as personal when you're a heel too. You're like, 'What? I'm the bad guy,'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Paige turns heel against AJ Lee. She absolutely destroyed AJ Today in WWE history: 8 years ago on RAW 07/21/2014Paige turns heel against AJ Lee. She absolutely destroyed AJ Today in WWE history: 8 years ago on RAW 07/21/2014Paige turns heel against AJ Lee. She absolutely destroyed AJ 😱 https://t.co/DcZZ3KvVGV

The former WWE Superstar is set to have a tag team match against Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and will be teaming up with a mystery partner.

