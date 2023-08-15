"I still care for him a lot" - When current AEW star shared her honest feelings about ex-boyfriend CM Punk

Current ROH star was once in a relationship with CM Punk back in the day, as she revealed herself, also reflecting on the reasons for their separation.

CM Punk got to know his current wife, AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee), during their time in the WWE. The couple also tied the knot a few years after dating and are together as of this date. However, Punk also dated a few women before AJ, as per the sources.

One such woman happens to be former WWE star Maria Kanellis, who is currently signed with Ring of Honour. In an interview with Between the Ropes back in 2007, Maria shed light on her relationship and separation with Punk, also some kind words for the Best in the World:

"I think it's very difficult ? I'm very happy for him (Punk) and what he's doing. He's an incredible guy, he really is. Me and C.M. Punk, we had a great relationship. Sometimes when two people are working so hard to excel in their career, they can't always focus on the relationship. I still care for him a lot, he still cares for me a lot. But, at this point, it just doesn't work the best. We still talk, we have a great relationship. I wish him the best." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Maria Kanellis also revealed her first impression of CM Punk

Although CM Punk may be a polarizing figure in the realm of wrestling, he was perhaps very desirable among the ladies back in the day, as her ex-girlfriend, Maria, also disclosed what thoughts she had after seeing Punk for the first time during an interview with Highspots Wrestling Network:

"I had my eye on him [CM Punk] from like, he came to a show one time, I think we were in Arizona or something, and I seen him. And there he was in the rental car facility, and I look across, and I'm riding with Mickie at the time, and I'm like, 'oh my God!" And she's like, 'what?' And I'm like, 'that's the man I'm gonna marry,'" [H/T Sportskeeda]

Considering Maria's revelations, she must have liked Punk very much as she eventually ended up dating him. However, things didn't work out between the two, similar to other divas he dated before eventually marrying AJ Lee.

